MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire caused by a space heater caused over $100,000 in damages to a Mankato home Monday.
According to KEYC, the fire at 505 North Second Street was determined to be caused by a space heater close to combustibles.
The damage due to the fire was estimated at $115,000.
There were no injuries.
Officials say the incident is a reminder that space heaters are for use as supplemental heating and a three-foot or more clearance from combustibles helps prevent fire. Also, it’s important to turn space heaters off before leaving your home.
