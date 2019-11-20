  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire caused by a space heater caused over $100,000 in damages to a Mankato home Monday.

According to KEYC, the fire at 505 North Second Street was determined to be caused by a space heater close to combustibles.

The damage due to the fire was estimated at $115,000.

There were no injuries.

Officials say the incident is a reminder that space heaters are for use as supplemental heating and a three-foot or more clearance from combustibles helps prevent fire. Also, it’s important to turn space heaters off before leaving your home.

