MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a semi and a pedestrian.
Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted about the crash just before 9:00 a.m.
#MSPfatal the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred approx 5:45am involving a semi vs pedestrian. Hwy59 near Brandy Lake Rd (north of Detroit Lakes in Becker County.) the crash remains under investigation. More info will be posted on web when avail
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 20, 2019
Officials say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 59 near Brandy Lake Road. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
