MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday morning involving a semi and a pedestrian.

Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted about the crash just before 9:00 a.m.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 59 near Brandy Lake Road. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

