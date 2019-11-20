MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you need some extra money for the holidays, there’s still time to snag a holiday side-hustle. There are a variety of jobs open in the Twin Cities, from clerical jobs to delivery jobs.

It’s an extra special time of year that requires lots of extra help. One of the many who pick up extra work during the holidays is Rebecca Corruccini, a violinist.

“Sometimes churches like to bring in extra musicians for Christmas services,” she said.

Another gig for the end of the year, playing an elf, as Brad Burch of Hutchinson does.

“I just do it because its exciting, it’s a kick, the little ones their eyes get as big as saucers,” he said.

There are both fun and financial gain to be made this year.

“It’s a busy, busy time. Employers of all sizes shapes are hiring like crazy,” Robert Half Employment Agency’s Jim Kwapick said.

Kwapick says lots of employers who need to fill in gaps while people take vacation, and they need year-end financial help.

“The biggest things are customer service roles, accounts payable, accounts receivable, but it is pretty broad,” Kwapick said.

Because demand is so high some employers aren’t even asking that you come into an office, you can work from home several hours a week.

There are also retail jobs all around the Twin Cities, including lots in warehouse and transport jobs. UPS is filling 250 local jobs, where drivers would start at $21 an hour. Target is hiring stores and warehouses starting at $13 an hour. Amazon has jobs around the Twin Cities for $15 to $20 dollars. And Shipt is hiring personal shoppers for up to $22 an hour plus tips.