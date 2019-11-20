By Amelia Santaniello
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s new president has been in office for four months now. Joan Gabel is the 17th president in the U’s 167-year history and the first woman.

She brings a fresh perspective to the ‘U’ when it comes to cost, admissions and even mental health.

But as WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello learned, it’s her own experiences as a mom of college kids that drives her daily decisions.

WATCH: WCCO’s One-On-One With U of M President Joan Gabel Full Interview

 

 

