Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bail is set at $2 million for 19-year-old Demetrius Wynne, who is charged with murdering Minneapolis artist Susan Spiller in 2015.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bail is set at $2 million for 19-year-old Demetrius Wynne, who is charged with murdering Minneapolis artist Susan Spiller in 2015.
READ MORE: ‘She Gave A Whole Lot’: Friends Of Susan Spiller React To Murder Charges Against Demetrius Wynne
Wynne had his first court appearance Thursday. He’s accused of killing Spiller, 68, when he was 14. Now, he is being charged as an adult.
Spiller was brutally killed in her home in 2015. Wynne and his family lived next door to her at the time.
This past July, police matched fingerprints found on a window of Spiller’s home to Wynne.
READ MORE: Marchers Gather In Memory Of Slain Community Activist, Artist
You must log in to post a comment.