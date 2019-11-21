MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Phones, computers, TV’s: All that screen time can take a toll on our eyes. Blue light glasses promise to filter out the rays.

WCCO looked into if they actually work.

Like most moms, Steffany Titus does her best to navigate the digital world her seven-year-old is growing up in.

“They do have solid evidence that screen time is affecting the development of our children,” she said.

Her son, Harrison’s tablet time is closely tracked and lately, he’s been sporting some new eyewear when he watches.

“He knows if he uses his tablet he has to wear his glasses,” Titus said.

Steffany struggled with headaches and eye strain herself from too much computer time at work. Blue light glasses seemed to help.

“If you’re affected by the blue light negatively you immediately notice the benefit of it,” Titus said.

“A lot of our patients do tell us that they have a benefit but it’s frustrating for us as practitioners because we don’t have the research to back that up,” Dr. Marcie Nichols said.

Doctor Marcie Nichols explains how blue light is just one piece of our visible spectrum. Like a broken-up rainbow where the shortest wavelengths have the most energy. But, she says more blue light comes from the sun than from our screens.

“Digital eye strain is a very prominent issue for patients,” Dr. Nichols said.

Still, that strain can be real. In Dr. Nichols experience, it’s been fixed with a proper prescription.

“You really need to start with a comprehensive eye exam with your doctor,” she said.

She believes the problem usually comes down to distance, not light.

“Your computer prescription is truly a different prescription at arm’s length here than for far away or reading close up,” Dr. Nichols explained.

“Blue light is secondary to that,” she added.

Doctor Nichols does recognize the value blocking light can play at night. Research shows blue light from our devices delays melatonin production in some which can mess with our sleep.

Steffany stands by the difference she says the glasses made for her.

“It’s kind of like candlelight vs. fluorescent office lights,” she said.

She’ll keep Harrison in them for as long as she can. Convinced we’re only beginning to see how these screens will affect our kids.

You can find the glasses for as little as $10 online. At an eye clinic, a blue tech lens will run you about $50 to put into your prescription lenses. But again, Dr. Nichols says if you think you’re struggling with digital eye strain, see your eye doctor first before buying anything.