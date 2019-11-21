MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Missa Bay, LLC has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products, because the ingredients may have been contaminated with E. Coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The salads were produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 and sold across the country, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Consumers should not eat salads with a “best by” date of October 31, 2019.
The packages are marked with lot number: 255406963. If you have this salad at home, you’re asked to throw it away.
The Department of Health Services has seen a “significant increase” in reported cases of E. Coli O157 infection in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, six of these cases have been linked to the multistate outbreak of E. Coli 0157, which may possibly be linked to the contaminated salad.
Most people infected will experience stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.
Roughly 5% to 10% of patients can develop a life-threatening complication, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HES), which can cause kidney failure.
There’s already been one reported case of HES in Wisconsin.
People can prevent the spread of this illness by washing their hands before preparing food and after using the bathroom.
You must log in to post a comment.