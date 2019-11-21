Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Brooklyn Center.
Fire officials say the fire started in a home in the area of 70th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North near the border with Brooklyn Park.
The call came in around 3:40 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that the home’s roof has already collapsed.
The house is a total loss. No one was believed to be inside. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for years.
Also damaged was the siding of a nearby home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
