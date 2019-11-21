Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they may have found the body of missing 29-year-old man William Albrecht.
His friends tell WCCO he was last seen early last Friday morning at a home in Bloomington.
Police found evidence at the home that led them to believe some sort of assault happened there. Three people who were at the home that day have been arrested. Two men are in Bloomington Police’s jail, and a woman is in Hennepin County Jail.
Bloomington police say investigators found a body outdoors Thursday afternoon in Woodbury, just south of Battle Creek Lake. They are waiting for the Washington County Medical Examiner’s office to identify the remains.
