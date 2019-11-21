MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County are investigating after a 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, deputies and emergency responders were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to an accident on Highway 25 south of Barron.
Officials say the victim, identified as Jodean Lindemer of Dallas, was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with life-threatening injuries. Later that evening, Lindemer passed away due to her injuries. The 43-year-old driver and her passenger were not injured.
Investigators say Lindemer was struck by the vehicle after crossing Hwy 25 to retrieve mail from her mailbox.
The case remains under investigation, but according to the sheriff’s office, the incident appears to be a tragic accident.
