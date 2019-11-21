Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seventeen people are waking up without a home Thursday after an apartment fire in St. Paul.
Fire officials believe it may have been set intentionally.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire in 300 block of Fuller Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say several residents were evacuated from a third floor window.
The fire caused significant damage to eight units, which were later condemned.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
