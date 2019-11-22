



— A supper time staple could end up getting you seriously sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising consumers not eat, and retailers not sell, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.

E. coli has infected at least 40 people across 16 states. One person had to be hospitalized for kidney failure in Minnesota, and 10 have been reported sick in Wisconsin.

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because a similar recall happened nearly one year ago to the day. Just two days before Thanksgiving last year, health officials declared no romaine lettuce was safe to eat after an outbreak of the same strain of E.coli.

The leafy greens are a big part of every grocery store trip for Shawne Fitzgerald.

“Salad is a staple for my husband to take to lunch,” Fitzgerald said.

She says the recalls don’t faze her.

“Love romaine, love the butter heads. I love most lettuces,” she said.

Retailers and restaurants should be throwing out the products, but if you have any romaine lettuce at home, look at the label showing where it was grown. If it says “Salinas” or isn’t labeled with a growing region, don’t eat it and throw it away.

If you have any of the impacted lettuce in your fridge, it’s a good idea to wash and sanitize the drawers or shelves where it was stored.

More information from the CDC on this recall can be found on their website.