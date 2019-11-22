MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Dunn County, Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.
According to the DNR, the buck was harvested during the 2019 archery season and later tested positive for the disease. It is the first deer to test positive in the county.
In 2018, 373 samples were sent to the DNR and none tested positively. Officials believe chronic wasting disease is not spread throughout the county and instead concentrated only in the area the infected deer was found.
The DNR enacts bans on baiting and feeding of deer within a 10-mile radius of where an infected deer is found.
The DNR encourages hunters to report sick deer and properly dispose of carcasses.
You must log in to post a comment.