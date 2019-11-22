Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police say a dog and its owner have been reunited after the animal was rescued from an icy pond Friday.
The Eagan Police Department tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m.
EFD saved a Doberman from the ice near 1400blk of Lone Oak Ln. No tags, if you can help find the owner please call the Police Department. pic.twitter.com/M6WQ8LJvuc
— Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) November 22, 2019
Officials say the Eagan Fire Department rescued the Doberman from the ice near the 1400 block of Lone Oak Lane. The animal had no tags.
