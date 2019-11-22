Filed Under:Dog Rescued, Eagan Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police say a dog and its owner have been reunited after the animal was rescued from an icy pond Friday.

The Eagan Police Department tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m.

Officials say the Eagan Fire Department rescued the Doberman from the ice near the 1400 block of Lone Oak Lane. The animal had no tags.

