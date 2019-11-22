Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Instead of heading to the mall on Black Friday, consider heading on an adventure.
That’s what the Department of Natural Resources wants Minnesotans to think about. To make the prospect more appealing, the department says all entrance fees to state parks and recreation centers will be waived.
“No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, in a press release.
If burning off the Thanksgiving feast calories is a priority, there are planned events at few state parks. They include the “Step off the Stuffing Hike” at Lake Bemidji State Park in north-central Minnesota and the “Turkey Hike” at Whitewater State Park in southeastern Minnesota.
For more information on Nov. 29 events, click here.
