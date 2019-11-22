Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge is backing up the state’s recommendation to make changes at the manufacturing plant Water Gremlin in White Bear Township.
The state temporarily shut down the plant in October. The move came after a WCCO investigation found workers were unknowingly bringing lead home, poisoning a dozen children.
Water Gremlin had to agree to changes before it was allowed to reopen earlier this month. A judge sided with the state Friday regarding permanent solutions, including new changing areas and shower facilities.
Water Gremlin is expected to make those changes within the next year. The company will also have to clean employees’ cars and, with permission, test their homes for lead and remove it.
