Our Pet of the Week is Kobe, a 2-year-old Siberian Husky mix!
Kobe was surrendered to Northwoods Humane Society because he needed more exercise and attention than his family could give him.
He is very active and loves to run. He should be in a fenced-in yard or on a leash until his new owners are sure that he will come back!
Kobe is very sweet and give lots of kisses. He is also bell trained to go potty.
He is good with kids, other dogs and cats — but he should have a slow introduction with feline family members while on a leash.
Click here for more information on Kobe and other pets up for adoption at Northwoods Humane Society.
