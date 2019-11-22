Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed that the body found in Woodbury Thursday is that of missing 29-year-old man William Albrecht.
Bloomington police say Albrecht was last seen last Friday at a residence on the 1500 block of East 87th Street.
Three people have been arrested in connection to his disappearance and death, although police released one of the suspects on Friday, who is a 31-year-old Bloomington woman. She still may face criminal charges.
Two other man, ages 32 and 26, are still in the Bloomington Police Department’s jail. They have not been formally charged yet with any crime.
Albrecht was a father of two children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist his family.
