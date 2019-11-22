Comments
Ingredients
1. 6 Sweet potatoes (diced and roasted)
2. 2 Cups sugar
3. 8 Eggs
4. 10 oz. Can evaporated milk (2)
5. 2 tsp. Mexican vanilla
6. 2 Cups butter
7. 1# brown sugar
8. 2 Cups flour
9. 1 Cup butter
10. 4 Cups pecan pieces
Instructions
1. Peel, dice and roast sweet potatoes in oven with salt, pepper and olive oil at 300 degrees for 20-40 minutes or until tender.
2. Combine first 6 ingredients, mix well
3. Pour mixture in 13×9 baking pan
4. Combine brown sugar and flour together, mix well
5. Add cold butter pieces; sifting mixture from bottom of bowl to the top through your fingers until a streusel forms
6. Top mixture in pan with pecan pieces
7. Top with streusel
8. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes
