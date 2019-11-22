Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say the body of a missing woman was found near Chippewa River.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook last week asking for the public’s help in locating Robynn Bridges.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office reported that a body was located near the area where Bridges was last seen. An autopsy was completed and the body was confirmed to be that of Robynn Bridges.
According to the sheriff’s office, at this point, there are no indications of foul play.
Officials say a toxicology report and a final autopsy report are pending.
