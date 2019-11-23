MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An early morning water emergency left a 34-year-old man from Scanlon dead in the St. Louis River, according to the Cloquet Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., police officers in Scanlon discovered that a person had fallen through the ice on the St. Louis River, south of Minnesota Highway 61.

First responders attempted to save the man using a boat, rope lines and throw rings, but they were unable to.

10 minutes later, the victim went under the water.

River depth in the area is believed to be about eight feet deep. There are several other spots of open water in the vicinity and the river is entirely open just south.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad assisted in the rescue, using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Minnesota Power was notified, and water flow was reduced at a dam upstream.

By 5:45 a.m., the ROV located the victim in about 20 feet of water, around 40 feet from where he’d last been seen.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The case is still under investigation. Law enforcement does not know if foul play is suspected, or why the victim was on the ice.