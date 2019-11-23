MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A special adoption is taking place in the Twin Cities, and it involves newborns with four legs.
Rosa lost all of her puppies after they were born premature eight days ago. She came to Secondhand Hounds in Minnetonka from a commercial breeder in Missouri. Shortly after, five babies were left all alone when their mom passed away from seizures.
Secondhand Hounds founder and executive director Rachel Mairose says bringing puppies to an adoptive mom has about a 50-50 chance of working. Some dogs will smell the puppies and decide not to accept them.
That wasn’t the case here.
“She immediately started cleaning them and letting them nurse. It was one of those moments where I don’t think there was a dry eye here,” Mairose said. “Mom needed the puppies and the puppies needed a mom, and it all made sense.”
Both Rosa and her puppies are thought to be Chihuahuas. This special litter will be available for adoption in about a month on the Secondhand Hounds website. They’ll be able to go to their forever homes a month or so after that. Rosa will be spayed once she is done nursing.
