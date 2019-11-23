Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anatoliy Ermak, a 64-year-old man who once lived in Edina and was wanted in a Illinois murder investigation, has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edina law enforcement.
On Saturday night the Edina Police Department received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of Ermak’s was in the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
Officers found the car and set up a perimeter.
After a short standoff, Ermak was removed from the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and transported by medics to a nearby hospital.
Illinois law enforcement had identified Ermak as a suspect in a double homicide that took place about a week ago.
Ermak’s ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, were found lying on the ground in a parking garage in Buffalo Grove, Ill. on Nov. 17.
Since then Buffalo Grove police had obtained an arrest warrant for Ermak.
