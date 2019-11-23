Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ Animal Care & Control agency says that all of the animals at its “Clear the Shelter” event on Friday were adopted.
A post about the event on social media said, “The shelter is clear! Dozens of dogs, cats and small critters found new homes today. Thanks to our staff, volunteers and adopters for making it happen.”
