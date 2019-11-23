MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anatoliy Ermak, a suspect wanted in a double homicide investigation in Illinois, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Edina Friday night, according to law enforcement.
The Buffalo Grove Police Department of Illinois confirmed this information with Edina police.
On Friday the Edina Police Department received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of the 64-year-old’s car was in the 6600 block of Vernon Ave.
Officers found the car and set up a perimeter.
After a short standoff, Ermak was removed from the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and transported by medics to a nearby hospital.
Buffalo Grove police had issued a warrant for Ermak’s arrest earlier in the week.
Ermak’s ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, were found lying on the ground after being shot in a parking garage in Buffalo Grove, Ill. on Nov. 17.
