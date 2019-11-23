Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two gunshot victims drove themselves to Regions Hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Maplewood.
Police says officers were called to the hospital at about 1:10 a.m. on a report of two men from St. Paul — ages 30 and 32 — who had arrived at the emergency room.
Investigators found that an altercation involving the victims started outside of Maplewood, but the men were in a vehicle and got off on the Roselawn Avenue exit of Interstate 35E, and were shot nearby.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to called Maplewood Police at 651-777-8191.
