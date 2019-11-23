Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pilot of a single-engine plane was not hurt after his aircraft became tangled in power lines Saturday afternoon south of Shakopee.
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says a 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. reporting that a plane was dangling in the air over the 2500 block of 150th Street West in Louisville Township.
Sixty-five-year-old pilot Thomas Koskovich, from Shakopee, was rescued by the Shakopee Fire Department after Xcel Energy crews de-energized the power lines.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
