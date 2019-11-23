  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, United States Supreme Court


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials from the United States Supreme Court say Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a Boston hospital Friday with chills and a fever.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Officials said in a statement that Ginsburg, 86, is being treated for a possible infection. She is expected to be released as soon as Sunday morning.

She underwent lung surgery last December, missing six days of arguments. A month earlier, she fell in her home and broke three ribs.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

