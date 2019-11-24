Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community group held a protest outside of the Governor’s Mansion Sunday, calling on Gov. Walz to release more than a thousand prisoners who were re-incarcerated for non-crimes.
The group, Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee’s or (IWOC), is asking Walz to return 2,400 imprisoned Minnesotans to their families by Dec. 22.
IWOC’s “No New Crime, No New Time” campaign aims to stop people from getting re-incarcerated on probation for things like failing to find housing, being late for curfew, or testing positive for alcohol or marijuana.
Along with Sunday’s demonstration, the group says it plans to meet with the Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell in early December to discuss their concerns.
