MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a multi-car crash Saturday evening in Barron County.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the intersection of Highway SS and Highway B.
Multiple emergency responders were dispatched to the scene to assist. Officials say the Country Inn was also damaged during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available at this time.
