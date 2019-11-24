MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As many in Minnesota are starting to make their final plans for how they’ll go over the river and through the woods, the National Weather Service has announced a winter storm watch is going into effect leading into the busy travel season.

WCCO’s Lisa Meadows says that the watch centers mainly on the southern third of the state, including basically the entire Twin Cities metro area.

The watch is set to go into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m. and last until noon Wednesday.

A winter storm watch will go into effect for the counties in blue Tue 6 PM-Wed 12 PM. Snowfall totals of 6" or more possible. Travel could be significantly impacted through Wednesday morning. @wcco #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Jn0YRyUeer — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) November 24, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totals in the area could reach 6 inches or possibly even more. The area that Meadows predicts should see the biggest snow impact looks to be mainly south and east of the Twin Cities. The metro area could see a few inches when all’s said and done.

Wednesday looks to be windy as well, with blowing snow a possibility on the highways.

The NWS said that travel could be significantly impacted through Wednesday morning.

Following the weekend warmup, temperatures are expected to take a dip with this weather front. Thanksgiving’s highs will hover just around the freezing mark, with more snow again possible late Thursday.