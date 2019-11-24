MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her two adult sons were killed when their SUV went through a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck at an intersection near St. Cloud.
The Star Tribune reports the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. Saturday about 7 miles east of St. Cloud.
Authorities say 77-year-old Lucille A. Hansen; 43-year-old Jason J. Hansen; and 48-year-old Jeffrey J. Hansen died at the scene. They were from nearby South Haven.
Authorities say the pickup’s driver, 24-year-old Logan C. Hary, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries.
Authorities did not disclose who was driving the SUV.
