



Leading up to one of the busiest weeks of the year, a North Minneapolis restaurant is closed as its owner and chef recovers from a shooting.

Wendy Puckett was leaving her restaurant, Wendy’s House of Soul, around 9 p.m. Friday, when she said someone drove by and shot her with a pellet gun.

“As she was getting in her van, she heard some laughing, she turned and as soon as she turned she was shot in the face with a pellet gun,” Heather Warfield, Wendy’s sister who also works at the restaurant, said. “She has a hole on the left side of her nose and the pellet is lodged underneath her eye.”

Warfield says they are closed down temporarily with no timeline of when they will reopen, since Puckett is the head chef. She says this will take a huge hit for their small business.

“This is one of our biggest weeks of the year, it’s Thanksgiving, we normally do turkey dinners and we sell a lot of pies,” Warfield said.

This violence may have slowed them down, but they won’t let this incident scare them away.

“When we reopen we will still be here. Stuff happens everywhere, it’s not just West Broadway, it’s not just North Minneapolis, it happens everywhere,” Warfield said.

Minneapolis Police tell is no one has been arrested.

Warfield says Puckett described the incident as a random drive-by shooting, and said the shooter was in a dark-colored car with four doors.

If you’d like to help out Wendy’s House of Soul while it remains closed through the holiday, you can donate to either of these links and they will go directly to Wendy: Venmo or CashApp.