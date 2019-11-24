Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 68-year-old man was arrested Sunday in northern Wisconsin for his 5th drunken driving offense.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped Lance Falter around 9:42 a.m. for a defective brake and improperly attached registration decals.
Officers say the man showed signs of impairment and was arrested. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Falter is being charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.
No additional details are available at this time.
