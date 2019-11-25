Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — An International Falls Middle School student is in custody after he was accused of making a bomb threat.

The Koochiching County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and deciding whether to issue a juvenile delinquency petition against the 12-year-old. He could have a detention hearing Monday in juvenile court to determine whether he should continue to be held.

Authorities say the threat was made Nov. 18.

