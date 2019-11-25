MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2019 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WCCO-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access.
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Frosty The Snowman
7 p.m.
Frosty Returns
7:30 p.m.
*****
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
7 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
7:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
8 p.m.
*****
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
1:37 a.m. (NOTE: Minnesota Vikings will preempt the national airing of the Dec. 2 primetime showing. It will air later overnight.)
*****
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
7 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
*****
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
I Love Lucy Christmas Special
7 p.m.