Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Holiday, Rudolph


MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2019 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WCCO-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Frosty The Snowman
7 p.m.

Frosty Returns
7:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
7 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
7:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
8 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
1:37 a.m. (NOTE: Minnesota Vikings will preempt the national airing of the Dec. 2 primetime showing. It will air later overnight.)

*****

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
7 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

*****

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

I Love Lucy Christmas Special
7 p.m.