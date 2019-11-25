



Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man in November.

Preston Scott Sharlow, 32, and Skylar Edmond Labarge, 26, have each been charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on Friday that the body found in Woodbury Thursday was that of missing 29-year-old man William Albrecht.

Bloomington Police say Albrecht had last been seen on Nov. 15 at a residence on the 1500 block of East 87th Street.

The criminal complaints filed against Sharlow and Labarge indicate that Albrecht had been lured to that location by Sharlow, using the phone of and pretending to be a woman known to Albrecht.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a confrontation, and that Albrecht was assaulted by Sharlow and Labarge.

Investigators found traces of blood in the residence, and also noted a strong smell of cleaning products. They recovered his cellphone there as well.

After the two were arrested, they admitted to stomping and kicking the victim, and Sharlow told police Labarge tried to cut Albrecht’s neck with a piece of glass and also stepped on his neck. The two then dumped the victim to a remote location in Woodbury. Labarge initially denied being involved in the crime, the complaint says.

The charges state Albrecht’s body exhibited signs of multiple blunt force injury, focused mostly on his head and face.

Albrecht was a father of two children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist his family.