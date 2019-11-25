Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway teenager.
The Willmar Police Department says it’s seeking 17-year-old Madison Hjermstad, who ran away from a juvenile facility in July of 2019.
Police say Hjermstad has not been in contact with any family since that time and there is a concern for her well-being.
Hjermstad is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with long dark hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Willmar Police Department at (320) 235-2244.
