Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Let the holiday baking begin! It’s going to be a busy week in the kitchen, making sure everything is just perfect for the Thanksgiving Day feast.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Let the holiday baking begin! It’s going to be a busy week in the kitchen, making sure everything is just perfect for the Thanksgiving Day feast.
But WCCO’s Katie Steiner found a baker in Minneapolis working with an organization to make sure that more people have special treats this holiday season.
Click here for more information about Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly.
You must log in to post a comment.