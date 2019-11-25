Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Today is the last day to zip around Minneapolis on an electronic scooter.
The city announced they are ending the 2019 shared scooter season five days before their planned Nov. 30 end date. The scooters will be removed from the roads by 10 p.m.
This week’s snow-heavy forecast was part of the decision to pull the scooters from the roads. The National Weather Service issued a winter snow warning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday; southern Minnesota could see a six-inch accumulation of snow.
Minneapolis will make an announcement in February 2020 about when their scooters will return to the streets.
