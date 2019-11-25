MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Simple Kitchen shared these Holiday Mocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning Viewers.
Lemon Thyme Bees Knees
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen
Serving size- 1 drink
Ingredients:
½ cup honey
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Juice from ½ Lemon
6 oz. Lemon Water
Recipe:
To make honey-thyme simple syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan. Add 2 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Remove thyme and discard.
Fill a shaker with ice and squeeze juice from half a lemon. Add 1 oz honey-thyme simple syrup and 1/2 bottle B2B Lemon Water (6 oz). Shake for 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass, or serve over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and thyme sprig.
To make it a cocktail: Add a shot of limoncello or vodka, to taste.
Pomegranate Berry Fizz
Serving size- 1 drink
Ingredients:
6 fresh mint leaves
Juice from ½ lime
1 T. Pomegranate Seeds
½ cup Pomegranate Juice
6 oz. Berry Water
¼ cup club soda
Recipe:
In a shaker muddle fresh mint with pomegranate seeds and lime juice. Top with berry water and pomegranate juice. Add a scoop of ice, and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a champagne flute or martini glass. Top off with club soda, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
To make it a Cocktail: Add a shot of vodka, or replace the club soda with sparkling wine.
