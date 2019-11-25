Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A Simple Kitchen shared these Holiday Mocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning Viewers.

Lemon Thyme Bees Knees
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen

Serving size- 1 drink

Ingredients:

½ cup honey
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Juice from ½ Lemon

6 oz. Lemon Water

Recipe: 

To make honey-thyme simple syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan. Add 2 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Remove thyme and discard.

Fill a shaker with ice and squeeze juice from half a lemon. Add 1 oz honey-thyme simple syrup and 1/2 bottle B2B Lemon Water (6 oz). Shake for 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass, or serve over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and thyme sprig.

To make it a cocktail: Add a shot of limoncello or vodka, to taste.

Pomegranate Berry Fizz

Serving size- 1 drink

Ingredients: 

6 fresh mint leaves
Juice from ½ lime

1 T. Pomegranate Seeds

½ cup Pomegranate Juice

6 oz. Berry Water

¼ cup club soda

Recipe: 

In a shaker muddle fresh mint with pomegranate seeds and lime juice. Top with berry water and pomegranate juice. Add a scoop of ice, and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a champagne flute or martini glass. Top off with club soda, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

To make it a Cocktail: Add a shot of vodka, or replace the club soda with sparkling wine.

