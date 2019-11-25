MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Isanti women are recovering after being struck by shotgun pellets while part of a pheasant hunting group Sunday near Foley.
The Benton County Sheriff’s office says a hunting party of about 20 people were regrouping in a Glendarado Township field at about 11:15 a.m. when a pheasant flew out from grass near two hunters – 33-year-old Heidi Haskamp and 39-year-old Camille Carlin — prompting several hunters to fire at it.
A single pellet struck Haskamp in the cheek, while several pellets struck Carlin’s back.
Both were taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, where they were treated for serious injuries, although they are non-life threatening.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, though they call the incident accidental.
