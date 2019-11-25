Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benton County Sheriff's Office, Foley, Hunters, Local TV, Pheasant Hunting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Isanti women are recovering after being struck by shotgun pellets while part of a pheasant hunting group Sunday near Foley.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office says a hunting party of about 20 people were regrouping in a Glendarado Township field at about 11:15 a.m. when a pheasant flew out from grass near two hunters – 33-year-old Heidi Haskamp and 39-year-old Camille Carlin — prompting several hunters to fire at it.

A single pellet struck Haskamp in the cheek, while several pellets struck Carlin’s back.

Both were taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, where they were treated for serious injuries, although they are non-life threatening.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, though they call the incident accidental.

Comments