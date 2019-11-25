Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his hand and arm after getting trapped in a hay baler Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. to a farm in Melrose Township. Upon arrival, officials found the man pinned between two rollers. Emergency crews were able to extricate the 56-year-old from the baler.

He was transported to Melrose hospital with serious injuries to his hand and arm.

No additional details are available at this time.

