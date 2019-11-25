Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his hand and arm after getting trapped in a hay baler Monday afternoon.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. to a farm in Melrose Township. Upon arrival, officials found the man pinned between two rollers. Emergency crews were able to extricate the 56-year-old from the baler.
He was transported to Melrose hospital with serious injuries to his hand and arm.
No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.