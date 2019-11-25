Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers at Deloitte expect Twin Cities shoppers will spend $1,382 over the holidays, about $150 more than 2018.
The Twin Cities projection is less than the national average of $1,500, but it shows shoppers are still willing to spend despite a gloomy economic forecast—more than half of those surveyed expect the economy will weaken in 2020.
Gift cards, clothing, food and liquor are expected to take up most peoples’ budgets. The firm also found discounts work to lure customers in, with 83% of people saying price discounts are the most appealing promotional offers.
The majority of those surveyed also said free shipping matters more than fast shipping.
