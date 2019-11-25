MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican state Rep. Nick Zerwas, a fourth-term lawmaker from Elk River, will resign from his seat in the state House of Representatives early next month.
Zerwas announced Monday that he will resign effective Dec. 6 to spend more time with family following his recent heart surgery. Zerwas currently serves as the Republican lead on the House Government Operations Committee.
“My recent heart surgery brought into focus the need to spend as much time as I can with my wife and three-year-old son and spend my prime working years providing the best possible life for my family. It is not easy leaving a job that I absolutely love, but I’m able to depart on my own terms with no regrets and with optimism for what lies ahead,” Zerwas said in a statement.
Over Zerwas’s years as a state lawmaker, he sponsored legislation for solitary confinement reform and advocated for “Right to Try” legislation, which makes clinical trials and experimental drugs more available for terminally-ill patients.
