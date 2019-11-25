Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they found the shooter that injured a deer hunter Sunday after reaching out to the public for help.

It happened in Washburn County on the opening weekend of the state’s gun deer season.

The man who was shot is expected to fully recover from his injuries. His identity, and that of the shooter, have not been released. The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement is investigating.

There were four reported hunting accidents in total on opening weekend.

