The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in Duluth.

Authorities say the 42-year-old woman was struck in the street about 6 a.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

