America’s Largest Free Walk Through Lighting Display, Bentleyville invites guests to stroll under the glow of over 5 million lights in a 20-acre park situated on the shores of Lake Superior, while enjoying complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, popcorn and roasted marshmallows! Get your photo taken with reindeer, visit with Santa to share your Christmas wishes (kids 10 and under will receive a new knit hat after visiting with Santa) Mrs. Claus will also be at Bentleyville to tell stories and hand out candy canes!
