MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher football player who has beaten cancer four times is about to undergo surgery once again.

Casey O’Brien shared on Twitter Monday night that doctors found a small spot on his lungs. They’re not sure what it is, so doctors plan on removing it this week so they can test it.

O’Brien is a backup holder for the Gophers, and played in his first game last month.

Just last week, we told you how he’s teaming up with a former Gopher runner Justin Grunewald for a big fundraiser at this weekend’s border battle with Wisconsin. Grunewald lost his wife to cancer.

The two are raising money for Osteosarcoma research at the University of Minnesota.

