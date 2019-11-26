MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher football player who has beaten cancer four times is about to undergo surgery once again.
Casey O’Brien shared on Twitter Monday night that doctors found a small spot on his lungs. They’re not sure what it is, so doctors plan on removing it this week so they can test it.
Ready to go 1-0 in this surgery season! Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. God will continue to take care of me. RTB. #5x pic.twitter.com/8eKHCx0ALo
— Casey O'Brien (@caseyob14) November 25, 2019
O’Brien is a backup holder for the Gophers, and played in his first game last month.
Just last week, we told you how he’s teaming up with a former Gopher runner Justin Grunewald for a big fundraiser at this weekend’s border battle with Wisconsin. Grunewald lost his wife to cancer.
The two are raising money for Osteosarcoma research at the University of Minnesota.
