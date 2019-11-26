



— Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the total cost for the Trump rally on Oct. 10 totaled at more than $540,000.

On Tuesday, Frey held a news conference, announcing that the total cost turned out to be $542,733. The city is seeking reimbursement from the Trump campaign, which is unlikely to occur.

“We came forward with the initial estimates of city costs associated with the campaign rally for the sake of transparency and in an effort to protect taxpayers. The city alone should not bear the costs of keeping residents, visitors, and the President safe for a campaign rally, and we will continue to seek reimbursement for the event on behalf of Minneapolis residents and taxpayers,” Frey said.

Updated estimates are as follows:

• Third-party contracted barriers outside Target Center: $48,774

• Minneapolis Police Department personnel costs: $392,139

• Minneapolis Public Works personnel cost: $30,191

• Minneapolis Public Works contractor costs for construction sites: $57,000

• Minneapolis Regulatory Services personnel costs: $12,486

• Minneapolis 9-1-1 Center personnel costs: $2,143

Mayor Frey says neither AEG nor President Trumps’s campaign has made efforts to pay the city back. The City owns Target Center but it’s operated by AEG.

In early October, AEG tried to bill President Trump for the costs of the rally, but the President threatened to sue.

The debate prompted President Donald Trump to call out Frey on Twitter, denouncing the mayor as a “Radical Left” lightweight and blasted the Democrat for a police policy banning officers from wearing their uniforms in support of political candidates.

“Yawn,” Frey tweeted back. “Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors.”

Mayor Frey says he wants to see a policy in place that will dictate who is responsible to pay when a political rally will generate more costs than revenue.

“The city should not be held accountable for every single one of these expenditures associated with a campaign rally,” Mayor Frey said. “That’s the position I would hold regardless of the candidate, regardless of the party and regardless of the style of the event.”

The Federal Election Commission doesn’t require campaigns to cover rally costs. Although some candidates do pay them.